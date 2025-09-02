BRADFORD City striker Andy Cook is back in a Bantams’ matchday squad for the first time since New Year’s Day - after being named on the substitutes bench for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy game against former club Grimsby Town.

Cook has been sidelined since suffering a serious ACL knee injury in the game at Barrow on January 1.

Surgery followed, with the talismanic striker throwing himself into his rehabilitation work throughout the spring and summer.

Now he has been rewarded after being back in training for the past few weeks.

Bradford City striker Andy Cook. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Speaking a few weeks ago, City chief Graham Alexander provided a positive update on the 34-year-old’s fitness.

He said: "He’s worked exceptionally hard to put himself in this position so far.

"It’s one day on (training), one day off to see how his knee responds to the load he’s put through.

"There are still a few hurdles for him to get over to make sure he’s in the best condition he can be for a full return.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

"His progress has been good. It’s been important for him in the last few days to be out there training with the players.