EMOTIONAL Bradford City striker Andy Cook says he will fondly remember his comeback game against Grimsby Town for the rest of his career after finally starting to banish memories of some dark days in 2025 with a memorable two-goal haul in his first competitive game in 244 days.

Cook was afforded a dream return to the first-team fray after being out since New Year's Day when he suffered an ACL knee injury at Barrow.

Brought on as a 65th-minute substitute in City's EFL Trophy opener, Cook netted with a trademark header 11 minutes later - his first goal since Boxing Day.

Having equalised, the 34-year-old struck an almost identikit winner in a storybook ending.

Bradford City's Andy Cook celebrates at full-time after his two-goal showing in his comeback game against Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Cook said: "I've a lot of good times and bad times in my career. Every player has. The bad times? New Year's Day at Barrow after a minute....I will remember this night fondly, I have come back from a tough nine months with two goals. I will always remember it..

"I think my parents and my missus will have felt it the most. I did have down days where I was sick and mentally struggling.

"I've had days where I've felt unreal and since I have been back training, I have felt unreal. My mindset and mentality has been different. Don't get me wrong, it's been tough in the sense of 'when I was going to play.' But I knew it was coming and around the corner."

On a incredible return to first-team action after eight months out, he continued: "Honestly, all I was bothered about was getting minutes in my legs. To get two goals is obviously unbelievable and I am buzzing. I am delighted.

Bradford's Andy Cook battles with Grimsby's Tyrell Warren. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"It (the crowd) was unbelievable and I have missed that. Obviously, under the lights...It gives you that extra edge. To have that again was unreal.

"Obviously, I was wanting to go on and I thought I may get 20 minutes. I went a little bit early...And thought 'here we go, then.' To get on the pitch, I was over the moon. I felt a bit emotional coming onto the pitch, which is normal.

"It's been tough. I have got through it and reaped the rewards.

"It hit me a bit. Sometimes, I have mentally struggled in the nine months. I've surprised myself and my family in how I have kept to what I have been told what to do and I've come out of the other side in good stead, it's all good."

After netting the equaliser, Cook raced to the home dug-out to share a moment with physio Joe Gannon, who has been by his side during his painstaking rehabilitation following knee surgery.

He added: "It's been a long nine months for me and for him. I've probably done his head in for nine months.