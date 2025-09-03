Bradford City striker Andy Cook on his 'unbelievable' first-team return after some mentally challenging times in 2025
Cook was afforded a dream return to the first-team fray after being out since New Year's Day when he suffered an ACL knee injury at Barrow.
Brought on as a 65th-minute substitute in City's EFL Trophy opener, Cook netted with a trademark header 11 minutes later - his first goal since Boxing Day.
Having equalised, the 34-year-old struck an almost identikit winner in a storybook ending.
Cook said: "I've a lot of good times and bad times in my career. Every player has. The bad times? New Year's Day at Barrow after a minute....I will remember this night fondly, I have come back from a tough nine months with two goals. I will always remember it..
"I think my parents and my missus will have felt it the most. I did have down days where I was sick and mentally struggling.
"I've had days where I've felt unreal and since I have been back training, I have felt unreal. My mindset and mentality has been different. Don't get me wrong, it's been tough in the sense of 'when I was going to play.' But I knew it was coming and around the corner."
On a incredible return to first-team action after eight months out, he continued: "Honestly, all I was bothered about was getting minutes in my legs. To get two goals is obviously unbelievable and I am buzzing. I am delighted.
"It (the crowd) was unbelievable and I have missed that. Obviously, under the lights...It gives you that extra edge. To have that again was unreal.
"Obviously, I was wanting to go on and I thought I may get 20 minutes. I went a little bit early...And thought 'here we go, then.' To get on the pitch, I was over the moon. I felt a bit emotional coming onto the pitch, which is normal.
"It's been tough. I have got through it and reaped the rewards.
"It hit me a bit. Sometimes, I have mentally struggled in the nine months. I've surprised myself and my family in how I have kept to what I have been told what to do and I've come out of the other side in good stead, it's all good."
After netting the equaliser, Cook raced to the home dug-out to share a moment with physio Joe Gannon, who has been by his side during his painstaking rehabilitation following knee surgery.
He added: "It's been a long nine months for me and for him. I've probably done his head in for nine months.
"I will probably still take orders from him for the next couple of weeks or whatever and see what they have got to say and then go from there. "I've been chomping at the bit to be back and I've finally done it."