FOLLOWING ‘that’ moment, Andy Cook couldn’t help himself.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seconds after team-mate Antoni Sarcevic scored one of the most celebrated Valley Parade goals in Bradford City’s 122-year history - and certainly delivered the most dramatic finish to a game there - the striker raced onto the pitch amid scenes of complete and utter pandemonium at BD8 among a record fourth-tier crowd of 24,033.

Given he is still partway through his rehabilitation following knee surgery, it probably wasn’t the best idea as ecstatic fans poured onto the playing surface in unbridled joy and total disbelief following Sarcevic’s 96th-minute winner to clinch promotion to League One on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spontaneity still felt thoroughly understandable. Thankfully, there was no harm done and Cook emerged unscathed afterwards. Although it was an afternoon which was not good for his well-being in another way.

Bradford City's Andy Cook plants a flag and celebrates promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Cook, forced to watch on in City’s nerve-shredding finale to the League Two season, culminating in an afternoon of unremitting tension against Fleetwood - and involving one of his former clubs in Walsall - said: "I will be honest, some of those late goals (lately) are not good for my ‘ticker’.

"I was sat on the roof (on sheds near players’ entrance) and when Sarce put that (chance) over, I thought: ‘that’s our chance’.

"And when it trickled into the bottom corner (with the next chance), I couldn’t believe my eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was down there like a shot and on the pitch. I probably should have been more cautious about my knee..

Bradford City's Tommy Leigh celebrates promotion with his team-mates on Saturday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"I probably shouldn’t say this, but I went for a cheeky drink at half time, just to calm my nerves. Just the one, mind.

"With me being at home and not being a starting player or able to help or contribute, it’s horrendous.

"Watching it was hard (on Saturday), especially seeing the Walsall result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a couple of tears after as I have obviously been here for a lot longer (than most players) and I know exactly what it means to everyone. I am over the moon, we have finally done it."

And so ended a six-year mission for City to escape from the clutches of the EFL’s basement league.

Initially joining on loan in the winter of 2021 - the move was made permanent that summer - Cook has had first-hand experience of much of the pain along the way.

Personal accomplishments may have been in abundant supply for the north-easterner – the League Two Golden Boot award in 2022-23 being chief among them - but the thing he really wanted remained elusive until Saturday. Promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old, who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate injury in the game at Barrow on New Year's Day - after scoring 15 times in 29 games in all competitions in the first half of 2024-25 - added: "I came in and we were towards the bottom of mid-table and went on that run under Truey (Mark Trueman) and (Conor) Sellars and then obviously had another mid-table season and then obviously ended in the play-offs (in 22-23).

"And it is not nice getting beaten in the play-offs. It was something we didn’t want to go through again. It would have been hard.

"I have been trying to get to as many games as I can over the last few weeks and month or so, fitting in with my rehab and I was there at Chesterfield and Doncaster.

"I like going, but get a little bit frustrated I can't get on. At the end of the day, I said at the awards (night) I was confident in the lads and it may have taken us to the 96th minute, but it doesn’t matter how we did it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Promotion means everything to me and the fans. I am here for another year and will hopefully get back fit and start contributing again."

While his team-mates can look forward to some much-needed summer relaxation following their exertions in a tumultuous second half of 24-25, Cook’s main focus, once promotion celebrations are finished, is completing his own personal journey back to full fitness.

The talismanic frontman, who has plundered 77 goals in 169 league games and is City’s longest-serving player, continued: "Obviously, it was a bit hard at first with my injury as I was more inside than anything, but now I am back out running, it makes my life easier and I am running while the lads are training and things like that and feel like I am involved and everyone has been great with me throughout my injury and I haven’t got a bad word to say about anyone.

"The gaffer (Graham Alexander), Skip (Chris Lucketti) and Ryan (Sparks); they have all been great with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been good. Bobby (Scarborough - head of medicine) is always in my head a little bit. I thought I’d struggle a bit, but I haven’t.