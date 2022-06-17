Bradford City's Charles Vernam. Picture: James Williamson/Getty Images

City had offered fresh terms to the versatile attacker, 25, who impressed under Mark Hughes's watch last term, but the lure of returning to his Lincolnshire roots and to a side in a higher division proved too strong.

Vernam said: “Being from the area it means a little bit more, my family live here and I’m incredibly proud to represent this club. I’m hoping to play a big role in this club on and off the pitch in the community.

“I’ve played against Lincoln for numerous clubs before and feel there is a very particular style I can fit into. It’s an opportunity to progress and make that step to the division above - every player wants to play at the highest level and it’s an opportunity to give the club everything as I come into the prime of my career.”