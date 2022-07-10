Oliver has penned a three-year contract - with his move coming hot on the heels of the addition of former Doncaster Rovers, Middlesbrough and York City defender Brad Halliday, who has joined on an initial two-year deal.

Sheffield-born Oliver has spent the last two seasons at Gillingham, netting 27 league goals in 77 starts after arriving from Northampton Tonw, where he helped the Cobblers to promotion from League Two in 2019-20.

Oliver, who started his career with Sheffield Wednesday's academy, has previously played for Lincoln City, Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe and York City, in addition to loan stints at Notts County and Mansfield Town.

Oliver said: “I had a meeting with the gaffer (Mark Hughes) and Ryan Sparks (CEO), and it was really just about their ambitions for the club and what they want to achieve.

“I was in contact with other clubs in higher leagues, but wanted to be a part of this, and am on board with the vision.

“The last time I played in League Two, I won promotion with Northampton Town. I am looking to get another promotion under my belt and be a part of something here, and I think that can be done.

“The club’s ambitions match my own, and even though it is a drop down in the level I am playing at now, I do not think it will be in the long term.

“I am looking to score goals and add my experience to the team to influence the dressing room positively. I am aware of the size and stature of the club, and being a part of it is special. I cannot wait to get started.”

City manager Mark Hughes added: “Vadaine’s arrival is one we are extremely excited about, and we are delighted to be welcoming him to the club.

“With plenty of experience in the EFL and promotion on his CV, he arrives on a long-term contract determined to succeed at this club.

“He carries plenty of attributes which give us options in our play and makes him a threat to any defence in the division.