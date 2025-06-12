Bradford City supremo makes stadium vow plus Richie Smallwood revelation

BRADFORD CITY owner Stefan Rupp has confirmed that the gap in valuations of Valley Parade between the club and stadium owner Gordon Gibb currently remains too high to broker a deal.

City spend a significant £500,000-plus yearly sum to lease the ground from former chairman Gibb, who bought the stadium for around £2.5m in 2003 at the height of the financial troubles that followed the Bantams' two-year stay in the Premier League.

The lease runs until 2028 and there is no set buy-back price, although the club reportedly do have the option to extend the agreement by another 25 years in three years’ time.

Rupp (pictured) has previously spoken about his desire to buy the stadium back, but as it stands, the City supremo views the cost involved as too prohibitive, with the club continuing to speak with Gibb.

Stefan Rupp. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Speaking to the BBC at the club's fans forum, Rupp said: "Gordon Gibb and I have, let’s say, an agreement on the table.

"At the moment, the gap (value) is a little bit too big, so I don’t see a reason to buy it.

"I put a lot of money in the club last year, it was a very wise decision, and I’ll do it again. Buying a stadium won’t bring you promotion, but a promotion might bring you a stadium."

Meanwhile, City manager Graham Alexander has spoken of his decision to release club captain Richie Smallwood as the hardest decision he has ever made in football management following his recent departure after leading the club to promotion.

Bradford City hero Antoni Sarcevic and captain Richie Smallwood celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

City were in discussions regarding fresh terms with the influential midfielder, who was in the final year of his three-year contract after he had made the move to West Yorkshire from Hull City in the summer of 2021.

The former Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United player – who scooped five awards at the clubs end-of-season awards night, was thought to be among the club's highest earners.

Smallwood, 34, himself expressed disappointment at the club's decision to not offer him a deal.

He said: "It’s never a nice position to be in, to be honest and so unexpected. It has happened before and I am aware of how the industry works.

"It doesn’t get easier, but I have been here before and while I am disappointed, I am not really surprised."

On the decision, Alexander added: "It was probably, in my 13 years as a manager, the hardest decision I’ve made without a shadow of doubt.

"I drove up to the north east to meet him face to face. I explained my reasons and decision. I didn’t expect him to agree with it. "It was looking forward and trying to foresee the challenges that we have ahead. The qualities that we needed.

"I felt at the time I had to make a really tough decision. I have to go with what I feel is right for the team going forward. “It shouldn’t ever take away what he’s done for this club.