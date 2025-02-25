Bradford City tap into Europa League experience with appointment to help continue promotion momentum

Bradford City have signed a new head of medical from a Europa League club.

Bobby Scarborough joins from Norwegian side Bodo Glimt, who this month won a play-off to qualify for the last-16 phase of Europe's second-tier club competition.

The League Two club are delighted to be able to tap into the experience of a 28-year-old who was part of four title-winning sides in six years in Norway.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bobby to the football club and look forward to working with such a talented individual," said head of football operations David Sharpe.

“The medical department will be in good hands and his experience at a very high level with FK Bodo Glimt will be a great asset for us moving forward.”

A club record-equalling nine straight wins has taken the Bantams up to fifth in League Two having got key midfielders Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison fit and firing after disrupted starts to the season. Keeping them that was will be key to Bradford's chances of winning promotion back to League One at the sixth attempt.

“I am incredibly excited to join Bradford City and begin working with an excellent team who are in a great position," said Scarborough.