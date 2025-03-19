Bradford City are suffering with injuries ahead of Saturday's game between 2025’s most in-form League Two sides this year, but manager Graham Alexander says they are in a much better position than they were in the autumn.

The Bantams host Colchester United with Antoni Sarcevic, Alex Pattinson and Bobby Pointon all missing through injury. All three are probably happiest as inside-forwards in Alexander's 3-4-2-1 formation but Sarcevic and Pattinson have also played deeper in the midfield "box" too.

Bradford would love to be at full strength on Saturday because they face the only side to have matched the 31 points they have taken from this year's first 14 games, and because they are on the back of consecutive defeats, albeit the consensus was they were unlucky to lose to Tranmere Rovers.

But Alexander argued circumstances are different to the run of four wins in 15 games which had them playing catch up at the turn of the year.

"The recruitment in January has made us healthier and we have players to compensate for that," he argued. "We've still got a strong bench.

"The previous time we lost a big chunk of players at both ends of the pitch – attacking players and defensive. This particular time it seems to be the forward areas so it's not as extreme as it was but we still want as close to a full compliment as possible."

Sarcevic, Pointon and Pattison will all miss out at the weekend, although wing-back Callum Johnson could be back.

"They're slowly progressing but none to the point where they can come into the team and start a game of football," said Alexander of his midfield trio.

DYNAMISM: Bradford City's Alex Pattison (Image: Tony Johnson)

"They are progressing at different rates but they've got different injuries – or an illness, in the case of Patto. Patto's overcome his appendix issue, it's just about getting him up to speed.

"He's an athlete with the dynamism he has, so we have to take that into account with all our players. But they're out on the grass and we'll see how they progress.

On Johnson, he told Wednesday's press conference: "He trained yesterday and trained fully again today. He had a negative reaction to last week's exposure and he's had another week, so we'll see how he reacts to that."