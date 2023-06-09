Bradford City to visit Bury in the Shakers' homecoming at Gigg Lane after over four years away

BRADFORD CITY will provide the opposition for Bury on their nostalgic and emotional first return to Gigg Lane in a Roses pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 8 (3pm).

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Shakers would be returning to their traditional home in time for the 2023-24 season following a vote to merge with Bury AFC in May.

Members of the original Bury FC and the subsequent fan-run AFC joined together after a previous unsuccessful vote.The club said that the FA had confirmed the name "Bury Football Club" can be used in competition for the first time since their collapse in August 2019.The Lancastrian outfit were expelled from the English Football League at the start of the 2019-20 campaign. In the process, they became the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992.

To keep football alive in the town, a group of fans went onto form Bury AFC and applied for a place in the North West Counties League in 2020.

Since forming, the club had played at Stainton Park, home of non-league neighbours Radcliffe Borough.

In February 2022, Bury fans completed a deal to buy back their old ground at Gigg Lane with £1m pledged from a government-run community scheme to buy back the ground.

Members of the original Bury FC and the subsequent fan-run AFC had a previous vote to merge in October, but it was unsuccessful. But a fresh vote paved the way for a return to Gigg.

The club currently play in the Premier Division of the NWCL, the ninth tier of the English football pyramid and will now be known as simply Bury once again.