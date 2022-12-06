Bradford City top-scorer Andy Cook in running for second EFL League Two monthly award

PROLIFIC Bradford City forward Andy Cook is among the nominees for the League Two player of the month accolade for November - having scooped the divisional award back in September.

The Bantams top-scorer has been recognised for his feats in scoring in all three of the club's league games last month.

Cook struck following a superb dribble in City's excellent 2-1 win at Mansfield Town on November 8 and followed up with a poacher's finish in the 2-0 success at Sutton United four days later.

The 32-year-old also netted a consolation from the spot in the 3-1 home reverse to Northampton Town on November 19 to take his goals tally for the campaign to an outstanding 16.

Bradford City striker Andy Cook. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Cook picked up the monthly gong back in September after notching five goals in four league matches for Mark Hughes's side.

Vying with Cook for the accolade for November are influential Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles, Crewe Alexandra goalkeeperArthur Okonkwo and former FC Halifax Town striker Billy Waters, who struck four goals in three matches for Pete Wild’s Barrow, including a fine hat-trick against Colchester.

In the running for the managerial gong in League Two are recently-appointed permanent Crewe manager Lee Bell (Crewe), Northampton Town chief Jon Brady, AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson and Carlisle United's Paul Simpson.

The award winners will be announced on Friday morning.

