The 23-year-old played ten games on loan at Valley Parade in the second half of last season.

And he is delighted to be back after seeing the start the Bantams have made to the new campaign.

BACK AGAIN: Luton Town winger Dion Pereira has signed up for a second Bradford City loan

“I am delighted to be back," said the Watford product, who played for Luton Town in this season's League Cup. "Everyone made me feel right at home last season, and I did not have to think twice about coming back.

“The experiences I had last season with the supporters, the team and Mark Hughes are ones that you cannot forget.

“Finishing off with three wins at the end of last season, the gaffer said that he wanted to aim for success before I even went back to Luton, and seeing games so far - including the win against Sheffield Wednesday - it is clear what we want to do.

“I cannot wait to see all the boys again at training and get back out at Valley Parade on Saturday. I have missed all the fans, and just want to give everything back to them on the pitch.”

Earlier on transfer deadline day the Bantams loaned winger Tyreik Wright from Aston Villa. Winger Scott Banks is also on loan from Crystal Palace."Dion is an exciting, entertaining player who we have kept an eye on from the minute he returned to Luton following the conclusion of last season," said manager Mark Hughes.