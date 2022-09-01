Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has already made 44 League Two appearances on loan at Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United. And he should be in condition to come straight into the side if required, having already played three Premier League 2 matches for Villa this season, scoring one goal and making another.

"Everyone has been so welcoming, the stadium looks unbelievable and I just cannot wait to play in front of the supporters," said the 20-year-old.

LOAN SIGNING: Winger Tyreik Wright has joined Bradford City on loan from Aston Villa

“I would say I am very energetic and direct. I love one-against-one situations, try to play the game with a smile on my face and get the fans off their seats.

“There will be a lot of healthy competition here, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to learning from the other players in my position, and working with a manager like Mark Hughes.

“He has outlined the ambitions of this club and what the fans expect, so I just cannot wait to get started, play in front of this crowd and embrace the challenge.”

Wright is the second Premier League winger to join on a season-long loan this season, with Scott Banks having already made a good impression after joining from Crystal Palace.

“At 20, he is young, driven and determined to succeed, and has traits to his play which will benefit our squad," said Hughes,