Bradford City transfer latest: Bantams sign Championship goalkeeper to take number of winter window recruits to six
He has signed an 18-month deal with an option of a further year.
Hilton’s arrival follows on from the addition of defender Romoney Crichlow and is City’s sixth capture of the window following the earlier additions of Georgie Lapslie, Tommy Leigh, Brandon Khela and Michael Mellon.
Hilton, 25, had been down in the pecking order at Ewood Park and has not made a first-team appearance this term – and was out of contract in the summer.
The academy product has played just once for Blackburn throughout his career, with the majority of his game time coming on loan.
The goalkeeper made 23 appearances during a spell at Scottish side Hamilton and has also had temporary spells at several other clubs including Fleetwood.
Hilton started his career at Everton.
City boss Graham Alexander said: “We are very pleased to add Joe to our goalkeeping options.
"He is a young player with great potential and a profile that fits perfectly with our other keepers.”