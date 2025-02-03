Bradford City transfer latest: Former Sheffield Wednesday and York City striker heads to League One strugglers

BRADFORD City striker Vadaine Oliver has joined Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Oliver has struggled for opportunities during his time in West Yorkshire, which has also been compounded by injury issues.

It is Oliver's second successive loan move to a League One club in a winter window. He links up with ex-City team-mate Alex Gilliead in Shropshire.

Twelve months ago, he joined Stevenage on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

The vastly-experienced frontman, 33, whose deal is up this summer, has scored twice in 18 appearances in all competitions in 2024-25, but is yet to score at league level.

Oliver joined City on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Gillingham and netted four times in 2022-23.

The Yorkshireman netted 27 league goals in 77 starts for the Gills and finished as the Kent outfit’s top scorer in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

He signed for the Gills in August 2020 after helping Northampton Town to promotion from League Two.