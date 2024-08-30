BRADFORD City midfielder Alex Gilliead had completed a permanent deadline-day move to League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

The former Newcastle United midfielder – who signed a two-year contract extension in the summer of 2023 - is yet to feature this term, having been told by manager Graham Alexander that his game-time would be restricted this season.

The 28-year-old – a regular for the past three campaigns at City - had attracted lower-division interest this month and has now switched to former club Shrewsbury, who he played for in 2018-19.

Speaking about Alexander’s future earlier this month to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus, boss Graham Alexander, who has allowed another senior player from last season in Sam Stubbs to head out recently - while Kevin McDonald left the club by mutual consent earlier on deadline day – said: “I want Gilly to make the decision that he sees best for his career.

"When a player is 20-21, I think we almost have to direct them with the value of our experience of what the future could potentially look like either here or somewhere else.

"When players are like Gilly at 27-28, you have to have a good conversation and paint a picture but then the decision has to come from him.

"That’s how I wanted to be treated at that age.

"Gilly is aware of the situation. He has had interest from other clubs because he is a good player and a good character."

Gilliead had three separate spells in West Yorkshire, first arriving at the club in January 2017.

He completed the 2016/2017 season on loan at City from his hometown club Newcastle United.