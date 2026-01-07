Bradford City transfer latest: Promotion hero leaves club to join League Two high-fliers
Speculation regarding the future of the midfielder and legendary striker Andy Cook has been rife over the past few weeks and the former has now departed the Bantams to head to the Midlands and link up with the Saddlers, riding high in third spot in League Two.
Both Pattison and Cook have found themselves out of the City squad in recent times, prompting rumours surrounding whether they would still be at the club come the close of the winter window.
Pattison’s last appearance for the club was in the 1-0 home win over Exeter City at the end of November. He and Cook have not been involved in the club’s last seven matchday squads at League One level.
Former Middlesbrough and Harrogate Town man Pattison has made 16 appearances in all competitions for City in 2025-26, scoring two goals.
The 28-year-old has started just six league matches.
The north-easterner made 66 appearances in his two-and-a-half years at the club, scoring 12 times and providing eight assists.