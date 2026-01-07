Bradford City transfer latest: Promotion hero leaves club to join League Two high-fliers

ALEX Pattison – one of Bradford City’s promotion heroes from a memorable 2024-25 campaign – has left Valley Parade to join Walsall on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation regarding the future of the midfielder and legendary striker Andy Cook has been rife over the past few weeks and the former has now departed the Bantams to head to the Midlands and link up with the Saddlers, riding high in third spot in League Two.

Both Pattison and Cook have found themselves out of the City squad in recent times, prompting rumours surrounding whether they would still be at the club come the close of the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pattison’s last appearance for the club was in the 1-0 home win over Exeter City at the end of November. He and Cook have not been involved in the club’s last seven matchday squads at League One level.

Bradford City's Alex Pattison takes on Huddersfield Town's Marcus Harness in the League One derby in September. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Former Middlesbrough and Harrogate Town man Pattison has made 16 appearances in all competitions for City in 2025-26, scoring two goals.

The 28-year-old has started just six league matches.