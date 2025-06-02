Bradford City transfer news: 156 appearances in three years, but Bantams decide not to offer midfielder new deal

Richie Smallwood has revealed Bradford City have not offered him a new contract in a sign of the ruthlessness of football as the Bantams step up to a new division.

Until his red card at Swindon Town in the 42nd match of the League Two season and the three-match ban that followed, captain Smallwood had played every minute of what would turn out to be a promotion-winning campaign.

But with his contract up, the 34-year-old has revealed Bradford have taken the decision to move on from their holding midfielder after the seasons.

Smallwood, whose former clubs include Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Hull City, showed no hard feelings in saying his goodbyes to Valley Parade after 156 appearances in all competitions, and seven goals.

"Three years ago, I made the decision to leave the Championship and join Bradford City in League Two," he said. "The objective was clear: promotion.

"It's taken longer than I anticipated, but together, as a team, we achieved our goal.

"I've been fortunate at to promotion with Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, and now, Bradford City. This one means so much because of the journey we've been on and the way we made it happen.

"My time at Bradford City is now coming to an end. My contract will expire shortly, and the club has made the decision not to offer a renewal."

PROMOTED: Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood celebrates promotion with Antoni Sarcevic (left), whose goal secured it (Image: Tony Johnson)

Bradford claimed automatic promotion after six years in League Two with one of the final kicks of the campaign, as Antoni Sarvcevic's stoppage-time goal led them to a 1-0 win at home to Fleetwood Town.

At the time Bradford released their retained list for 2025, they announced Smallwood was one of five players they were in discussions with over a new deal, along with Ciaran Kelly, Colin Doyle, Lewis Richards and Sam Walker.

It would appear those discussions ended without the offer of a new deal, but Bradford made a point of wishing Smallwood "nothing but the best for the future" in confirming his departure.

"Football is a transient industry, players come and go, but the memories we create can last a lifetime," commented Smallwood.