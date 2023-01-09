Mark Hughes has revealed that late last week Bradford City thought they were close to making Tyreik Wright's loan move from Aston Villa permanent, but the Bantams have moved quickly to sign a replacement after he was recalled from it.

Although Hughes would not confirm names, Bradford are understood to be in negotiations with West Ham United about loaning forward Thierry Nevers, and hopefully of signing him and maybe another before Tuesday's League Two visit of Rochdale.

News of Nevers' imminent departure was inadvertently posted on the Hammers' official website before being swiftly removed.

City made the move when Villa called Wright back ahead of an expected permanent move to League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

TARGET: West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers is expected to move to Bradford City

"The reality is he's got an opportunity to go to a club in a higher league and Villa are going to be recompensed for him doing that," said Hughes

"We're disappointed because he made a real impression here and we felt he was progressing.

"We made an offer to him ourselves and I thought we were very close but when the interest of the other club it became very difficult for us to match what was on offer.

"It's a football decision as well because he wants to play higher. We'd hoped it would have been us but we accept it's always a possibility with loans players except some deals when you get enough appearances into them that they can't be called back, as was the case with Rom (Critchlow, on loan from Huddersfield Town).

"We wish him well, he was a good part of the start to the season we've had but we'll make sure we get other players in to compensate for his loss."It's only really accelerated in the wrong direction for us in the last few days. I thought it was very close but in the end it wasn't to be.

"We wish him well, he's done well for us and he's a nice lad who'd worked really hard."Before coming to us he'd had indifferent loan spells at other clubs (Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United) and hadn't really made the impact he has at our place. Clearly we helped him to make this move."

Wright scored four league goals in 12 starts and three substitute appearances in the first half of the season.

Nevers has been on loan at Newport County in the first half of the season but has made more league appearances from the bench – seven – than the start (five). His only goal for the Exiles came at Harrogate Town in August.

"We're making strides to bring good players in and we think we're close to brining in maybe one or two," is as far as Hughes would go. "We're confident in the next 24 houres we should progress to that but we're not going to count chickens yet."

Wright's recall shows the risk in taking players on loan with a release clause, something Bradford usuually try to do without, but are not always able to. They themselves have recalled Fiahcre Kelleher from a loan at Solihull Moors to sell him to Colchester.

"You've got to take the option because you're bringing good quality players into your club who if they were on the open market wouldn't be available to you," he argued."There's always good options out there so we feel we can bring good talent in again."