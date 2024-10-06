Bradford City transfer news: Bantams sign 72-cap international to fill midfield hole

Bradford City have signed former Hull City midfielder Corry Evans on a short-term deal.

Injuries to Antoni Sracevic and loanee Joe Evans have left the Bantams short in midfield, especially with Alex Pattison expected to be out for the next couple of weeks with a muscle injury.

So they have dipped into the free agent market for the second time this week to sign 34-year-old Evans until January.

Similar problems defensively had seen Paul Huntington join up days earlier.

Like his brother Jonny, the Northern Ireland international is a Manchester United academy product.

Whilst still on the books at Old Trafford he had a loan at Hull which was made permanent in 2011.

He spent the bulk of his career with Blackburn Rovers, making over 200 appearances over eight years, some of them as one half of a midfield partnership with current Bantams captain Richie Smallwood.

His last club was Sunderland, spending three years at the Stadium of Light, where he wore the captain's armband but tore his anterior cruciate ligament in January 2023.