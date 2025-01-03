Bradford City transfer news: Bantams sign Birmingham City midfielder and ex-England U17 international on loan

BRADFORD City have secured the signing of a second midfielder in the January transfer window with the addition of Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Blues graduate, 19, and ex-England under-17 international follows on from the arrival of Gillingham schemer George Lapslie.

Khela made his debut for the Midlanders in 2023 and the teenager has made six appearances for Blues this term – netting a spectacular goal in the EFL Cup win at Charlton.

The youngster spent a loan stint at SPL outfit Ross County last season, making 15 appearances and scoring in the play-off final against Raith Rovers.

New Bradford City signing Brandon Khela. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.New Bradford City signing Brandon Khela. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.
New Bradford City signing Brandon Khela. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

On joining the club, Khela said: “Last time (on loan), I learnt a lot, it was a different experience in Scotland.

"This will be a different league and different challenge. I feel it will be mugh tougher, but I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

City chief Graham Alexander added: “Brandon is a young player with bags of energy and enthusiasm. He’s highly valued by the club and we're delighted hei’s chosen to be here.

"He’s a highly ambitious player and relishes the challenge of joining us at this time in our quest for success.”

