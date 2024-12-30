BRADFORD City boss Graham Alexander has expressed his delight at completing an early strike in the January transfer window after completing the signing of Gillingham midfielder George Lapslie on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Mansfield Town player, 27, who has made over 70 appearances for the Kent club, has scored 34 career goals as a professional and will provide another strong option in the middle of the park.

On Lapslie, who came through the academy at Charlton, Alexander said: "We’re delighted to bring George in at the earliest opportunity so he can get up to speed with how we do things here.

"He will add energy, experience and quality to our midfield. He’s versatile and a competitor, so we are really looking forward to working with him.”

New Bradford City signing George Lapslie. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

On joining the club, Lapslie added: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be honest. I can't really believe my luck to have a side this size come in for me.

"As soon as I knew I had a chance to get here I just to tried to grab it with both hands."