Bradford City transfer news: Bantams sign experienced midfielder to add to feel-good factor at League Two club

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 15:28 BST
BRADFORD City boss Graham Alexander has expressed his delight at completing an early strike in the January transfer window after completing the signing of Gillingham midfielder George Lapslie on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Mansfield Town player, 27, who has made over 70 appearances for the Kent club, has scored 34 career goals as a professional and will provide another strong option in the middle of the park.

On Lapslie, who came through the academy at Charlton, Alexander said: "We’re delighted to bring George in at the earliest opportunity so he can get up to speed with how we do things here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He will add energy, experience and quality to our midfield. He’s versatile and a competitor, so we are really looking forward to working with him.”

New Bradford City signing George Lapslie. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.New Bradford City signing George Lapslie. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.
New Bradford City signing George Lapslie. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

On joining the club, Lapslie added: "I’m absolutely buzzing to be honest. I can't really believe my luck to have a side this size come in for me.

"As soon as I knew I had a chance to get here I just to tried to grab it with both hands."

Lapslie will officially become a City player on January 1 when the transfer window opens.

Related topics:George LapslieGraham AlexanderLeague TwoGillinghamMansfield TownCharltonKent

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice