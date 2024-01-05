Bradford City transfer news: Defender extends non-league loan as winger's future is up for discussion

Bradford City have extended Timi Odusina’s loan at Woking until the end of the season as the Bantams weigh up whether to send back loanee Rayhaan Tulloch.

In September the 24-year-old joined on a three-month deal, but it has since been extended.

Odusina has made six Conference starts – most recently on Boxing Day – and a substitute's appearance, as well as playing at Ramsgate in the FA Cup.

Odusina made just seven appearances in his debut season at Valley Parade, four of them in the Football League Trophy.

STAYING: Time Odusina at previous club Hartlepool United

Winger Chisom Afoka returned to Aston Villa this week after finding game-time limited and the same fate could befall West Bromwich Albion wide player Tulloch.

"The scenario for both those guys has been a really difficult one, part of a squad that has been too big and they've found themselves not playing," said manager Graham Alexander.

"I had to focus on getting results so there was one eye looking at the future and trying to select as much as I could players invested in the long-term future of Bradford City.

"And the change of shape (to a wingerless 3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2) took them out of the selection process a little bit.

"I spoke to Aston Villa about Chis and he's handled himself really well. He's trained well and he's fully committed.