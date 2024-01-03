Bradford City transfer news: Time called on loan move that never really worked out

Chisom Afoka has returned to Aston Villa after a loan spell with Bradford City which never lived up to expectations.

Taking a player on his first senior loan spell is a risk, and the 20-year-old found his opportunities limited by competition for places and tactical issues.

Afoka's only League Two appearances came on consecutive Saturdays in September, as a substitute at home to Grimsby Town and a starter against Harrogate Town.

He also appeared against Middlesbrough in the League Cup, and in two Football League Trophy games in October but did not feature under Graham Alexander.

Not helping his cause was the fact then-manager Mark Hughes started the season in a back-three formation which did not feature wingers, something Alexander has reverted to since taking over in November.

Alexander has spoken about how reducing the size of his bloated squad is a priority for him in the January transfer window, although it has not stopped him recalling the division’s top-scorer Jake Young from a loan at Swindon Town.