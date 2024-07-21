Bradford City transfer news: Departures important for Bantams to do all the work they want to

BRADFORD CITY are in a phase of their transfer window where they need to move players on, according to head of football operations David Sharpe.

Sharpe reckons the Bantams have the scope to add one more player to Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson, Antoni Sarcevic, Tyreik Wright and Neill Byrne, who have joined so far, but to do all the work they want to, others will have to be moved off the wage bill.

"We could add definitely one more, which we're hoping to do in the next week or so without anybody having to leave," he said.

"However, if we want to bring in four players we do need to see at least a couple go and we have to have a certain size of squad, we can't let it run away with ourselves.

"We're being sensible. The plan is to bring in one player regardless, a couple do need to move out before the end of August for us to bring in a couple more.

"We believe we'll be active, we know what we need and hopefully come the end of August the squad's in a very strong place.

"There's players we don't see their future here but it's not as easy as that. They've all got contracts, some of them don't have options elsewhere. We have financial fair play rules to stick to, just like every other football club we can't just go out and do what we want.

"There's reasons why it will be stronger because we've got six weeks left but I believe the ones we've brought in will all have a huge impact.

"There are situations changing every day but there's six weeks left of the window and hopefully in that time, everything will fall into place."