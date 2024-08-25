Bradford City transfer news: Jake Young to decide on Fleetwood Town move as Bantams beat Bromley

Manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that Bradford City have accepted a bid from another League Two club for striker Jake Young.

Speaking after City's 3-1 home win over Bromley, he said: "It is the second bid by this club. It is up to Jake to decide his future. No decision has been made from Jake's side."

The rival club is understood to be Fleetwood Town.

City maintained their unbeaten start to the season with their first home win against ten man Bromley. It was Bromley;s their first defeat after winning their opening two matches in their first EFL season following promotion from the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Young of Bradford City could be on the move to Fleetwood Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander, who hopes to add at least one more player to his squad before the transfer window deadline, said: "I think this group of players have got the bit between their teeth and are really serious about what we aim to achieve - that is promotion.

"It was a great three points and a really impressive performance. We scored three goals and created lots of other chances - we just need to be a bit more clinical,"

His only disappointment was Bromley's late goal from a 'cheap' free kick. "We talked about not giving away cheap free kicks because Bromley are good at free kicks," he said. . .

Captain Richie Smallwood put Bradford in front from the spot in the tenth minute after Ashley Charles was sent off for handling Callam Kavanagh's shot on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season's leading scorer Andy Cook twice went close as Bradford dominated the first half before he scored a second goal from Smallwood's cross in the 42nd minute after Grant Smith had parried his first effort.

Substitute Bobby Pointon added a third goal with a low shot from the edge of the box in the 79th minute before skipper Byron Webster headed a consolation goal for Bromley following a free kick four minutes from the end.

Bradford City: S Walker, Halliday, Baldwin, Byrne, Kelly, Wright (Oduor 83), Pattison (Pointon 61), Smallwood, Sarcevic Cook (J Walker 83), Kavanagh (Sanderson 61). Unused subs: Doyle (gk), Richards, Shepherd.

Bromley: Smith, Reynolds, Charles, Cheek (Amanchi 83), Grant, Webster, Whitely (Denis 62), Arthurs, Congreve (Leigh 46), Imray (Dinanga 27),, Oduulayo. Unused subs: Long (gk), Olumula, Topallaj.