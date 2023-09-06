BRADFORD CITY have received clearance from the English Football League and confirmed the signing of US defender Jonathan Tomkinson on loan from Championship side Norwich City for the rest of the season.

City filed paperwork ahead of Friday’s deadline and the move has now been officially sanctioned.

The Texas-born centre-back began his youth career at FC Dallas and joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town. He has made three senior appearances for the Norfolk outfit.

Tomkinson, capped by the US at under-17s level, has become the club’s 11th signing of the summer window.

Latest Bradford City signing Tomkinson. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The 21-year-old, who came through the academy set-up at Norwich and was a regular at Premier League 2 level, spent the second half of last season on loan at Stevenage and made eight appearances for the Hertfordshire outfit, helping them to secure promotion to League One.

Tomkinson said: “I am really excited to be here. This is a big opportunity for myself. I am looking forward to playing some games and hopefully chasing promotion.

"It has been a hectic few days but when I got the call saying Bradford City were interested it was an offer I could not refuse. This is a club with big ambitions and I want to play in important games.

"I have always considered myself a ball-playing centre-back. I am comfortable on the ball and not afraid to step in and pass through the lines.

“I am looking forward to getting started. I will give my all for the club. I am really excited to be here and I think we will go big places."

Bantams boss Mark Hughes said: “We are pleased to have brought Jonathan in and wish him a warm welcome to the club.

"Jon is a strong centre-half with different sides to his game who, after we tried to get a deal for him done on deadline day, are now delighted to finally have with us.

