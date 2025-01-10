Bradford City transfer news: MK Dons and former Portsmouth midfielder becomes fourth signing of winter window for busy Bantams

BRADFORD City have completed a hectic first 10 days of the winter window by completing the signing of MK Dons attacking midfielder Tommy Leigh.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee from the Buckinghamshire outfit with his capture following on from the arrival of two other new options in the middle of the park in George Lapslie and Brandon Khela, alongside Burnley loan striker Michael Mellon – who will help fill the void following a season-ending injury for talismanic forward Andy Cook.

Leigh, who can also operate in forward positions, has scored 29 goals and provided 15 assists in his 137-game career to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With City employing a 3-4-3 system with just one conventional striker – with boss Graham Alexander having revealed that he has no further intentions to bring in another centre forward following Mellon’s arrival - the versatility of Leigh will add to their options in the final third.

Latest Bradford City signing Tommy Leigh. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Leigh, who began his career in Portsmouth’s academy, made his name at Accrington Stanley, where he netted 28 times in 120 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

The Portsmouth-born player moved to MK Dons in the close season and featured 17 times this term, prior to his move north.

Alexander said: "Bringing Tommy in is another exciting addition to our attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is versatile and has already shown his goal-scoring abilities so far in his career.

"Tommy is up for the challenge ahead and we want to help him take his game to the next level."