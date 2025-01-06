Bradford City transfer news: On-loan defender becomes second player to leave Valley Parade in a day
News that the defender's season-long loan has been cancelled midway through follows the announcement that experienced midfielder Corry Evans has been released at the end of his short-term contract.
The 22-year-old centre-back joined from the Grecians at the end of August having played for Exeter in this season's League Cup, and was quickly into the action with a debut in the Football League Trophy.
He made his first 12 starts for the Bantams in consecutive matches in September and October, but his only once since came against Rotherham United in the Football League Trophy.
That game, on November 19, was his last for the club.
As a result, League One Exeter have decided to call him back to St James' Park.
With Joe Adams recalled from his loan from Wigan Athletic and Evans off the wage bill too, Bradford have to some extent offset the arrivals of George Lapsile and Brandon Khela, who has joined on loan from Birmingham City.
