Bradford City transfer news: Tyreik Wright looking to fall back in love with football but no regrets about Plymouth Argyle move
Twelve months ago, Wright cut short a successful loan at Bradford City so Aston Villa could sell him to the League One Pilgrims.
Argyle have been on an upward trajectory since, winning the title, but Wright's career flatlined, with only six further league starts. So now he is back at Valley Parade, on loan once more.
Wright admits the lack of game-time was tough but is delighted to be back on familiar territory. He hopes to make his return at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
"I just want to play with a smile on my face, playing as many minutes as I can here, help the team as much as I can and just fall back in love with football because over the last year I just fell out of love with it," he said.
For all that, he has no regrets over his move, and is still committed to making a go of it at Home Park.
"As a player you want to play every minute of every game but it just hasn't worked out that way,” he said.
"I don't have grudges against anyone. I absolutely loved Steven Schumacher, he was a great manager and he's gone to a great club in Stoke so I wish him all the best there. Now we've got Ian Foster in and he looks like a good manager as well.
“I wouldn’t say I regret it. I had to do what was best for me.
“I want to play higher up. The aim is the Premier League and I’m one step closer to that at Plymouth.
“The quality at Plymouth makes you a better player training with them every day.”
And his new manager, Graham Alexander, explained why young players can never turn down the sort of opportunity Wright got.
"If you were going to tell a player not to move from League Two to the Championship, why would you give that advice?" he argued.
"You know the odds of making it as a player before you're a player – they're very minute. But you back yourself, you have to.
"So you can't turn down a club thinking, 'I probably won't play there.'”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.