Although Tyreik Wright is looking forward to falling back in love with football after reversing a decision which had the opposite effect he has no regrets about joining Plymouth Argyle.

Twelve months ago, Wright cut short a successful loan at Bradford City so Aston Villa could sell him to the League One Pilgrims.

Argyle have been on an upward trajectory since, winning the title, but Wright's career flatlined, with only six further league starts. So now he is back at Valley Parade, on loan once more.

Wright admits the lack of game-time was tough but is delighted to be back on familiar territory. He hopes to make his return at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

"I just want to play with a smile on my face, playing as many minutes as I can here, help the team as much as I can and just fall back in love with football because over the last year I just fell out of love with it," he said.

For all that, he has no regrets over his move, and is still committed to making a go of it at Home Park.

"As a player you want to play every minute of every game but it just hasn't worked out that way,” he said.

"I don't have grudges against anyone. I absolutely loved Steven Schumacher, he was a great manager and he's gone to a great club in Stoke so I wish him all the best there. Now we've got Ian Foster in and he looks like a good manager as well.

GOOD TIMES: Tyreik Wright during his first spell at Bradford City

“I wouldn’t say I regret it. I had to do what was best for me.

“I want to play higher up. The aim is the Premier League and I’m one step closer to that at Plymouth.

“The quality at Plymouth makes you a better player training with them every day.”

And his new manager, Graham Alexander, explained why young players can never turn down the sort of opportunity Wright got.

"If you were going to tell a player not to move from League Two to the Championship, why would you give that advice?" he argued.

"You know the odds of making it as a player before you're a player – they're very minute. But you back yourself, you have to.