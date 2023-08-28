Bradford City transfer news: Valley Parade the draw for Adam Wilson as Bantams go down wingers route again

Adam Wilson says it was the lure of big crowds which has drawn him to Bradford City.

The highly-rated winger has joined for an undisclosed fee from Welsh double-winners The New Saints.

The 23-year-old Newcastle United product and former England youth international has signed a three-year contract.

Wilson scored seven times in 23 appearances last season, and supporters voted him their player of the season.

WINGING IN: Adam Wilson shows off his new Bradford City shirt

Although Wilson never played senior football for the Magpies, he did play in the Football League Trophy for them.

“This is a big club that should be a lot higher up in the leagues, with a great manager and fanbase, so it was difficult to say no when I heard of the interest," said Wilson.

“I love playing in front of big crowds. I did it a few times at Newcastle, and it really gets your adrenaline going. Some players sink under it, but it gives me more of a boost.

“I am a quick, direct, skillful winger who likes to score and assist goals. I am ready to get out there in front of people and showcase what I can do. I feel physically good, and am ready to go.”

How Wilson will be used remains to be seen as the Bantams have switched to a wingerless 3-5-2 formation in the early weeks of the season but their form has been patchy – strong at home but beaten twice already away – and with Jamie Walker fit again and Harry Chapman cleared of betting charges, they switched to 3-4-3 against Crewe Alexandra.

Manager Mark Hughes was talking up WIlson’s qualities as a wideman he has "been tracking all summer."

“He is a fast, direct winger who likes to get at defenders and contribute with goals and assists at the top end of the pitch," was Hughes' assessment.

“Having started his career at Newcastle United, he now has plenty of experience at a young age, after performing well in Wales last season and helping TNS to silverware.