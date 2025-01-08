Bradford City transfers: Bantams land Championship striker to take number of winter window recruits to three - and plug Andy Cook gap

BRADFORD City have signed Burnley forward Michael Mellon on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 season – to provide another much-needed forward option following the news that top-scorer Andy Cook is out for the rest of the campaign.

City moved quickly following the news that talismanic striker Cook faced a significant spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he damaged his cruciate ligaments in the New Year’s Day game with Barrow.

Mellon, 21, who had been linked with other clubs including Walsall and Chesterfield, has now arrived at BD8 and is the club’s third signing of a busy start to the winter window following the earlier captures of Gillingham midfielder George Lapslie and Birmingham City loanee Brandon Khela.

On signing Mellon, who was recently recalled by the Clarets from a separate loan stint at Stockport County, manager Graham Alexander said: "Bringing Michael on board at this moment is a great boost for us.

Latest Bradford City signing Michael Mellon, who has joined on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

He is a proven goal-scorer at this level and we believe he will fit in seamlessly with the group and our style of play.

"He is excited by the challenge and I am sure he will show everyone the quality he has.”

The 6ft 1in Blackpool-born striker, son of Oldham Athletic boss Micky, showed his prowess in netting 15 times in 27 appearances while on loan in League Two at Morecambe last term, including a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon.

After impressing, Mellon – who began his youth career with Manchester United before heading to Burnley - was recalled and spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan at SPL side Dundee.

Mellon, who has scored 18 senior goals in 53 appearances thus far, said: “I am delighted to be here.