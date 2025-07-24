Bradford City transfers: Everton player with 'big potential' becomes Bantams' ninth summer signing

BRADFORD City have dipped into the Premier League to secure their ninth signing of the summer window in the shape of Everton midfielder Jenson Metcalfe.

The 20-year-old, who had a successful loan spell at League Two play-off semi-finalists Chesterfield last term, has penned a three-year deal with the Bantams after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Wigan-born Metcalfe, who was in attendance at City’s friendly win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, had been at Everton since the age of five and has worked his way up the ranks, signing his first professional contract in 2021.

He featured 30 times for the Spireites last season and impressed in his time in the North Midlands. His sole goal came in the 3-3 draw against Bradford last Easter.

Latest Bradford City signing Jenson Metcalfe. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Commenting on his latest new recruit, Bantams manager Graham Alexander said: "Jenson is a player with big potential and will bring extra competition to our midfield.

"His attributes in and out of possession suit our game very well, so we look forward to seeing him integrate into life at Bradford City.”

On heading to West Yorkshire, Metcalfe said: "I am so happy to join the club and I am especially looking forward to spending at least three years here, hopefully.