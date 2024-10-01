Bradford City transfers: Ex-Leeds United and Preston North End centre-half signs on to ease defensive issues

BRADFORD CITY have signed vastly-experienced centre-half Paul Huntington on a short-term deal until January - in a bid to ease their selection issues in the heart of defence.

City have been badly hit by injuries at the back of late with Aden Baldwin, Niall Byrne and Ciaran Kelly all being sidelined.

It has prompted the move for former Leeds United, Newcastle United and Preston North End player Huntington, 37, who left hometown club Carlisle United at the end of last term.

The centre-back captained the Cumbrians to promotion from the fourth tier in 2022-23 and is well known to City chief Graham Alexander from their time together at Deepdale.

After putting pen to paper on a short-term deal, Huntington said: “Obviously, I am very pleased to be here. It’s what I’ve been working towards over the summer. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity and I’m grateful for it.

"The first six or seven weeks, I did with the PFA camp for out of contract players. Basically, I got fit there, (with) lots of training sessions and lots of games.

"It gives you that base fitness.

"They had a game each week which was replicating being at a club in terms of the training you did in the week (and) building your match minutes up.

"I’ve looked after myself in general like I’ve done across my career. I’m thankful for the opportunity and am looking forward to getting started."

Alexander added: “We’re glad to bring Paul in at this time. He’s been training with us for a little while and we’re sure his experience, knowledge and abilities will help us.

"We look forward to working with him."