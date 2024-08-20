BRADFORD City winger Adam Wilson has returned to former club New Saints in a loan arrangement – after only joining the League Two outfit last August.

Wilson, 24, who signed an initial three-year deal when he joined City, has returned to the Park Hall Stadium on a season-long loan.

The former Newcastle United man scored seven goals in 23 appearances in 2022-23 to help TNS to a Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup double and won the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Season award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, in his time at St James’ Park, Wilson – a former England youth international - scored 11 goals in 61 Premier League 2 appearances, as well as turning out in the EFL Trophy and FA Youth Cup.

Adam Wilson, pictured after signing for Bradford City last August from The New Saints. He has re-joined the Welsh outfit on a season-long loan. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Despite his success at TNS, Wilson struggled to make an impact during his time at City last term, making just 16 appearances in 2023-24.

Back in May, Wilson was called up by the Kenya national side ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said:

Head Coach, Craig Harrison said: “I'm delighted to bring Adam Wilson back to the football club. I have a really good relationship with Adam and we have kept in contact since his move to Bradford last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, due to a managerial change and style of play, Adam has found himself not playing as much as he wanted to, which has given us the opportunity to bring him back to Park Hall on loan.

"It strengthens our squad, as we have picked up three or four injuries over our last six games in Europe, and it gives Adam the chance to get more match minutes.