Bradford City transfers: Ex-Newcastle United winger leaves League Two outfit to return to former club in Wales - just a year after joining
Wilson, 24, who signed an initial three-year deal when he joined City, has returned to the Park Hall Stadium on a season-long loan.
The former Newcastle United man scored seven goals in 23 appearances in 2022-23 to help TNS to a Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup double and won the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Season award.
Previously, in his time at St James’ Park, Wilson – a former England youth international - scored 11 goals in 61 Premier League 2 appearances, as well as turning out in the EFL Trophy and FA Youth Cup.
Despite his success at TNS, Wilson struggled to make an impact during his time at City last term, making just 16 appearances in 2023-24.
Back in May, Wilson was called up by the Kenya national side ahead of World Cup qualifiers.
TNS head coach Craig Harrison said:
Head Coach, Craig Harrison said: “I'm delighted to bring Adam Wilson back to the football club. I have a really good relationship with Adam and we have kept in contact since his move to Bradford last season.
"Unfortunately, due to a managerial change and style of play, Adam has found himself not playing as much as he wanted to, which has given us the opportunity to bring him back to Park Hall on loan.
"It strengthens our squad, as we have picked up three or four injuries over our last six games in Europe, and it gives Adam the chance to get more match minutes.
"It’s another great addition to a very strong squad and keeps competition for places very high.”
