BRADFORD City striker Tyler Smith has left the club by mutual consent.

Smith, 26, joined the club in the summer of 2023 from Hull City and made 54 appearances, scoring 12 times.

But he has fallen down the pecking order at City and has now been allowed to leave. The Sheffielder was out of contract next summer.

Beginning his senior career at hometown club Sheffield United, Smith had loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers, Barrow and Rochdale before moving to Hull in 2021.

He appeared 37 times in the Championship for the Tigers over two years, as well as spending time on loan at Oxford United.

Smith spent another temporary stint at Barrow last season.