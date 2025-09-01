Bradford City transfers: Former Hull City, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers striker leaves club

Published 1st Sep 2025
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 19:25 BST
BRADFORD City striker Tyler Smith has left the club by mutual consent.

Smith, 26, joined the club in the summer of 2023 from Hull City and made 54 appearances, scoring 12 times.

But he has fallen down the pecking order at City and has now been allowed to leave. The Sheffielder was out of contract next summer.

Beginning his senior career at hometown club Sheffield United, Smith had loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers, Barrow and Rochdale before moving to Hull in 2021.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Smith of Bradford City looks on during the EFL Trophy match between Bradford City and Manchester City U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on October 31, 2023 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He appeared 37 times in the Championship for the Tigers over two years, as well as spending time on loan at Oxford United.

Smith spent another temporary stint at Barrow last season.

Smith follows Adam Wilson and Clarke Oduor in leaving the club.

