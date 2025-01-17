Bradford City transfers: Former Sheffield United and Hull City striker joins rivals

BRADFORD City forward Tyler Smith has joined League Two rivals Barrow on loan for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by of late and has made just seven appearances in all competitions, with his last outing being on November 19.

Smith joined City on a three-year deal from Hull in the summer of 2023. His deal runs until June 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first season at the club last term, the Sheffielder scored 12 goals in 47 games.

Bradford City striker Tyler Smith.

He has now been allowed to link up Barrow, a club where he spent time on loan earlier in his career.

Beginning his senior career at Sheffield United, Smith also served loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale –alongside Barrow - before moving to the Tigers in 2021.

He appeared 37 times in the Championship for the Tigers over two years, as well as spending time on loan at Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad