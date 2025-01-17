Bradford City transfers: Former Sheffield United and Hull City striker joins rivals
The 26-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by of late and has made just seven appearances in all competitions, with his last outing being on November 19.
Smith joined City on a three-year deal from Hull in the summer of 2023. His deal runs until June 2026.
In his first season at the club last term, the Sheffielder scored 12 goals in 47 games.
He has now been allowed to link up Barrow, a club where he spent time on loan earlier in his career.
Beginning his senior career at Sheffield United, Smith also served loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers and Rochdale –alongside Barrow - before moving to the Tigers in 2021.
He appeared 37 times in the Championship for the Tigers over two years, as well as spending time on loan at Oxford United.
Smith’s exit follows on from the loan returns of Olly Sanderson and Cheick Diabate, who headed back to parent clubs Fulham and Exeter City earlier this month. Sanderson has since been loaned back out to Harrogate Town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.