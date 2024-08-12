Bradford City transfers: League Two club sign loan striker from Premier League club

BRADFORD CITY have swooped to sign Fulham striker Olly Sanderson on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham.

The move comes just days after Sanderson signed a new two-year deal, initially, with the West Londoners, with the next stage of his development seeing him head out to Yorkshire to boost his senior game-time levels.

Sanderson netted nine goals in 22 games during a loan spell at National League side Oxford City in the first half of last season. After being recalled, he spent the second half of 23-24 at League Two outfit Sutton United, netting four times for the club.

On signing for City, Chicester-born Sanderson, 20, said: “I am really happy to be here and am looking forward to getting started.

New Bradford City loan signing Olly Sanderson. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

"I had a really positive chat with the gaffer who really sold this place to me, with his ambitions and what he wants to do here. As soon as I had that chat, my mind was set on coming here.

"He wants to get promoted. This is too big of a club to be in this league and I really want to be a part of that push for promotion.

"I am an aggressive striker. I like to run in behind and cause mayhem and, ultimately, score goals."

Bantams boss Graham Alexander said: “We are delighted to bring Olly to our club to add even more of a goal threat to our frontline.

“He is highly rated at Fulham, and will bring energy, enthusiasm and quality in front of goal.

"He is hungry to compete, and we look forward to working with him.”