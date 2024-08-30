Bradford City transfers: No more 'distraction' as saga ends with Jake Young leaving Bantams to join League One outfit
The development brings an end to a long-running saga regarding the future of the unsettled frontman.
City accepted a bid last week from Fleetwood, but a move to the north-west never transpired for the 23-year-old.
Stevenage – who showed genuine interest earlier in the summer along with Crawley - made a renewed move on deadline day. After an initial bid was rejected, the Hertfordshire club returned with a second successful offer.
The future of Young, who excelled in the first half of last season while on loan at Swindon Town before being recalled by City, had been up in the air for most of this year.
Speaking on Wednesday, manager Graham Alexander said he was unsure how things would play out with the forward ahead of the window deadline.
Alexander said: "It's a really strange scenario from my perspective. I wouldn't be surprised if either happens - whether he stays here or leaves. I've got a complete open mind.”
Admitting that Young had been distracted by speculation earlier this month, he commented previously: “Potentially it has, looking at it from my experience of football.
"It's difficult for the players to handle these scenarios, but he has experience of it because it was the case in January for virtually the whole month until we got him on the pitch.
"It's a similar scenario now so he will have better experience to manage this situation but from what I see and feel, and I do get a feel for this because I do spend a lot of time around the players, I feel there's a distraction with Jake.”
Young joined City from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2022, having spent spells earlier in his career at Sheffield United and Guiseley.
He made a total of 16 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.
