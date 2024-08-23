Bradford City transfers: 'Patient' Bantams rewarded after League One midfielder and key target joins on loan
Guernsey-born Adams has joined on a season-long loan for the 2024-25 campaign, having been on City’s wanted list throughout the summer.
The 20-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at Morecambe, scoring twice in 21 appearances.
He started his career at Hampshire outfit Eastleigh and headed north to join Wigan in 2022.
Adams said: “I am buzzing to be here. I have waited quite a while over the summer and pre-season, but I am happy to be here now.
"I am really looking forward to starting and am ready to make an impact here.
"Hopefully, we can have a successful season and I am looking forward to seeing your support on Saturday.”
City manager Graham Alexander, whose side welcome EFL newboys Bromley in their League Two home opener this weekend, added: “We have had to be patient waiting for Joe to join us, so we are very happy he is now here.
"His ability on the ball and running power will be a great addition to us.”
