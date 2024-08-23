BRADFORD City have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Adams – who has become their eighth new arrival of the summer window.

Guernsey-born Adams has joined on a season-long loan for the 2024-25 campaign, having been on City’s wanted list throughout the summer.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at Morecambe, scoring twice in 21 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He started his career at Hampshire outfit Eastleigh and headed north to join Wigan in 2022.

Latest Bradford City signing Joe Adams. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Adams said: “I am buzzing to be here. I have waited quite a while over the summer and pre-season, but I am happy to be here now.

"I am really looking forward to starting and am ready to make an impact here.

"Hopefully, we can have a successful season and I am looking forward to seeing your support on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City manager Graham Alexander, whose side welcome EFL newboys Bromley in their League Two home opener this weekend, added: “We have had to be patient waiting for Joe to join us, so we are very happy he is now here.