BRADFORD CITY have completed the signing of Tyreik Wright – with the Plymouth Argyle winger back for good at the League Two club.

The 22-year-old, who has spent two previous loan spells at City, has signed an initial two-year contact.

Wright first joined the Bantams on a temporary basis from Aston Villa in the 2022 close season and made 17 appearances before being recalled in January 2023 ahead of a full-time move to Plymouth.

The former Ireland under-21 international rejoined City in the last winter window and featured 15 times for Graham Alexander’s side, impressing during the club’s positive end to the campaign.

On his permanent switch, Wright said: “I am absolutely buzzing. I came back on a second loan last season and felt at home straight away again. It was a no-brainer for me to come back here permanently this time.

"I had a great conversation with the gaffer and other staff members towards the end of the season who said he would love to have me back, and I said I wanted to be here on a permanent basis. I am delighted to be back.

"I feel at home here with the lads and the staff, and I have always loved the fans here. I want to feel comfortable in the environment, and there is no better place for me than here.

"The gaffer has told me where he sees me playing, and I just want to play. I enjoyed playing at wing-back last season and I am ready to go.”

Wright is City’s fifth summer arrival following the earlier additions of Antoni Sarcevic, Neill Byrne, Aden Baldwin and Callum Johnson.

Alexander added: “I am really happy we have managed to get Tyreik on board permanently.

"We have kept in touch through the summer, and he has been so positive about trying to make this happen.