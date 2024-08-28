BRADFORD CITY manager Graham Alexander says there are no updates regarding unsettled striker Jake Young - and feels that the ongoing saga over his future has become 'a really strange scenario.'

Young had previously been on the radar of Stevenage and Crawley, while Wigan and Barnsley showed fleeting interest.

Speaking after Saturday's win over Bromley, Alexander confirmed that the club had accepted a bid from another League Two club, which was later revealed to be Fleetwood.

But Young remains at City, despite some erroneous reports he was undergoing a medical with Fleetwood.

Unsettled Bradford City striker Jake Young. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

With the clock ticking towards the deadline, Alexander admits he does not know how things will pan out regarding the future of the 23-year-old.

Alexander, hoping to bring in one incoming signing before the close of play on Friday, said: "I really don't know. I couldn't tell you.

"I'm not going to sit here and say is there any signs to see it's definitely going to happen when I actually don't know.

"It's a really strange scenario from my perspective. I wouldn't be surprised if either happens - whether he stays here or leaves. I've got a complete open mind.

"My focus right now is on the players who are going to help us compete on Saturday to try and beat Grimsby.

"It's exactly the same as it was post match on Saturday.

"I've not heard any difference in information and we've had anything concrete to us and the scenario is the same as it was.

"I haven't spoken to Jake this week about it because I don't think there's anything to say, from my side. I don't think there's anything from his side that would make me see anything different.

"I think, right now, we've got to wait for the transfer window to close and wait and then see what's happening between this point and that."

Questioned on whether he would like Young to stay at the club or is happy to let him go, Alexander continued: "I just want the best version of any player. If the player isn't the best version of himself because of different factors, obviously my idea of that player is going to differ.

"I am not blind to how people act, train, play, behave. It's not blind affection, there's a professional outlook where I see if that player is engaged, motivated and can help Bradford City win. They are the questions I ask myself about each individual.

"If I think the answer to one of those is two, then my opinion of that player will change. If the answer to those question is yes, then I think we have really good players at this football club who I would like to see stay.