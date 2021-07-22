Bradford City unveil claret-and-amber away shirt after change to home colours

MODEL PROFESSIONAL: Summer signing Alex Gilliead shows off the new strip

The League Two club have gone away from their traditional colours in their new home strip, which is based on the white shirt worn when the club won the fourth-tier title 40 years ago.

So instead they will wear their more usual colours away from home, in a halved shirt available at the club shop from Friday.

The shirt is made from lightweight, sweat-wicking interlock polyester with claret side mesh panels, allowing airflow to the body. It features an amber star over the club badge to mark the 1911 FA Cup win and a black ribbon on the rear to mark those who died in the Valley Parade Fire of 1985.

The shorts and socks are predominantly black, with claret and amber.