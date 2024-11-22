Bradford City v Accrington Stanley: Jamie Walker wants to do his bit with more goals a pressing issue
Ask his preferred position and he will tell you he is a "No 10" – a player who operates between midfield and attack. Under Alexander he plays as a "No 8" – more box to box.
It means more defensive responsibilities and pressing a former team-mate was taken aback by this week, but Walker recognises his team needs more goals from players other than Andy Cook, and is not dodging his responsibility.
A goal at home to Accrington Stanley on Saturday will take League Two top-scorer Cook into double figures for 2024-25 but the rest have 12 league goals between them, Walker only one.
"Andy's our No 9 and his goalscoring record speaks for itself, it's pretty incredible," says Walker. "I don't know how he does it sometimes.
"But I think there needs to be more emphasis on other players.
"Last season I scored nine goals and I had an injury as well.
"I used to set myself double figures. It was tough at the start of this season when I wasn't playing, I got into the team (in late September), got a couple of assists, got a goal against Newport (on October 7) and I wanted to kick on from there.
"The last few games my performances have probably not been where they should be but I just need to try and ride the waves and keep working hard as I always do."
Walker, whose 100th Bantams appearance came against Rotherham United on Tuesday, refuses to use his tweaked role as an excuse.
"I played with Rotherham's left-back, Reece James, when I was at Wigan and as soon as the final whistle went he came over and said, 'When did you start playing like that – pressing and stuff?'” he smiles.
"I think my game's changed a lot since I came here, the gaffer's big on getting after the opponents.
"But the way the manager wants us to play as a No 8 we should be getting in the box. As a collective unit we're not doing enough offensively.
"It's not just No 8s, it's not just the wing-backs, everyone needs to contribute a bit more and be a bit braver on the ball. Hopefully work on the training ground will pay off."
