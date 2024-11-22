Jamie Walker is enjoying a different emphasis to his game under Graham Alexander, but the midfielder knows Bradford City need him to keep chipping in with the goals that have dried up this season.

Ask his preferred position and he will tell you he is a "No 10" – a player who operates between midfield and attack. Under Alexander he plays as a "No 8" – more box to box.

It means more defensive responsibilities and pressing a former team-mate was taken aback by this week, but Walker recognises his team needs more goals from players other than Andy Cook, and is not dodging his responsibility.

A goal at home to Accrington Stanley on Saturday will take League Two top-scorer Cook into double figures for 2024-25 but the rest have 12 league goals between them, Walker only one.

"Andy's our No 9 and his goalscoring record speaks for itself, it's pretty incredible," says Walker. "I don't know how he does it sometimes.

"But I think there needs to be more emphasis on other players.

"Last season I scored nine goals and I had an injury as well.

"I used to set myself double figures. It was tough at the start of this season when I wasn't playing, I got into the team (in late September), got a couple of assists, got a goal against Newport (on October 7) and I wanted to kick on from there.

MORE ROUNDED GAME: But Jamie Walker knows Bradford City need more goals from him

"The last few games my performances have probably not been where they should be but I just need to try and ride the waves and keep working hard as I always do."

Walker, whose 100th Bantams appearance came against Rotherham United on Tuesday, refuses to use his tweaked role as an excuse.

"I played with Rotherham's left-back, Reece James, when I was at Wigan and as soon as the final whistle went he came over and said, 'When did you start playing like that – pressing and stuff?'” he smiles.

"I think my game's changed a lot since I came here, the gaffer's big on getting after the opponents.

"But the way the manager wants us to play as a No 8 we should be getting in the box. As a collective unit we're not doing enough offensively.