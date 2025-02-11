MANAGERS get greedy at this time of year and Graham Alexander is no different.

His Bradford City side are seeking to register their eighth home victory in a row on Tuesday night - on an evening when three points would see them leapfrog Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers into the final automatic promotion position.

Alexander is well aware of the fact that Accrington will have an extra incentive to be party-poopers, not for the first time, at Valley Parade and has delivered a timely memo to his players in that regard.

The City chief said: “We have to protect and keep building on it. We can’t sit back and think that’s in the bag because we’ve got another test now.

“I can tell you Accy Stanley won’t be thinking like that. They’ll be thinking, ‘we’ll be the team that breaks that run.’

“The challenge isn’t going to change for us at Valley Parade. Just because we’ve been winning doesn’t make it any easier for the next game.

“If we let that seep into our minds, then we’ll get a rude awakening. We have to understand that the challenge will be as tough as any game we’ve played after any previous results.

“We have to be at it again. But the players are showing that consistency of mindset and that’s a good place to start.”

RESOLUTE: Bradford City's Jack Shepherd has been a big part of the club's impressive performances at the back. Picture: Tony Johnson.

A bedrock of City's strong home form has been clean sheets, with only AFC Wimbledon and Notts County having conceded fewer goals in front of their own supporters than Bradford's 10 in 15 matches.

Alexander, whose side are seeking their fourth straight shut-out tonight, continued: “When it gets to this stage, the league table is taking shape and teams are fighting like hell for the points for their own reasons.

“The clean sheets have been a long time coming. I believe we have the players here to keep more.

“It was a bugbear of us all, not just the coaching staff but the players as well. They knew they were capable of it.

PLEASED: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Tony Johnson

“I think in general we’ve been okay, but we’ve had a lapse of concentration here or there that’s cost us dearly.

“The players are showing that consistency in their minds and getting the rewards because they work exceptionally hard at it.”

Tonight's game is the fourth Tuesday night fixture in the past month for City, who will also travel to Birmingham City in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy shortly.

On his side's intense schedule, Alexander added: "That’s why we put so much emphasis on pre-season. We know how important it is to prepare yourself for pre-season in the off season and then get through the whole pre-season because once it starts, it’s relentless.

“You can’t top up or catch up (fitness). You’ve either got it or you haven’t.

“The players worked exceptionally hard in pre-season for these moments. It’s now when it starts to pay off and the players are in a good place physically.

“But we do have to use the squad. I think we’ve got a really good squad – all the subs we used are quality players to bring on to the pitch and there’s players that haven’t come on who are still as good.