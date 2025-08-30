Bradford City v AFC Wimbledon: Josh Neufville on inspiration from new Leeds United signing and reunion day
Neufville's friend James Justin, a former team-mate at their hometown club Luton Town, recently completed his big-money move to City's Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United from Leicester City.
The pair actually started out at Bedfordshire junior club Crawley Green and Neufville admits he has followed his mate's journey with interest since.
On Justin, Neufville, who faces the club he left earlier this summer in AFC Wimbledon today, said: "I used to clean his boots, so it's quite weird seeing his journey to be fair and following my journey (to Yorkshire) as well.
"A few other lads went onto play professionally from that grassroots level at the same time (from Crawley Green). It was quite fun being around players who have now ended up being professionals.
"He (Justin) was one person who I looked at over a few years. I text him every now and then and will probably give him a message now he's local to the area.
"I look at him and go: 'he's played at the same grassroots level, then gone to play for his hometown club’ which I did' and then he's had to leave for further afield to kick on in his career and he's played for his country as well. It's something I want to replicate."
On reunion day against the Dons, Neufville insists he will keep his emotions in check, with previous experiences helping in that regard.
The 24-year-old, outstanding in the club’s promotion to League One alongside City last season – when he scooped several personal accolades - continued: "It will be very easy to be fair. I have done it my whole life, playing against former clubs and friends and best friends.
"After the game, you have your little bit of banter and I am sure they will be trying to get one up on me as well.
"It will be that type of game, but they have obviously signed a few new players as well, so it's not like I know all the players who are all my mates, there are players who are new to me as well.
"It's not something where I think: 'I know this guy and will be going easy.' It will be a proper, right-up-for-it game and this club (Bradford) won't allow me to be that type of player either.
"That's the type of players we have got at the club and we will look forward to the game."