DURING his first six months at Bradford City, Graham Alexander regularly referenced the need to earn 'credit in the bank' from long-suffering supporters amid the club's League Two purgatory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With his second anniversary fast approaching, Alexander and his squad are currently in receipt of a stockpile of goodwill from the claret and amber hordes. Alongside promotion, it represents his most significant achievement to date.

A happy Valley these days and a club reconnected. For context, just over 18 months ago, the fissure between sections of City’s fanbase and the club hierarchy was such that a protest was organised ahead of a Good Friday fixture in late March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further barometer of how things have changed arrived at Valley Parade on Tuesday evening.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander, pictured after his side's derby win over Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Just over 4,000 home supporters turned out for an EFL group fixture on a night when the England national team were live on television.

Early on in Alexander's reign, less than half of that crowd - 1,770 - turned up for a Yorkshire derby in the same competition against today's opponents Barnsley, coincidentally.

On both occasions, home followers were royally rewarded with 5-1 wins, but that's where the comparison should end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City's strong results, especially at home, over the past year obviously help to explain that buy-in. But by no means all.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Calum Kavanagh of Bradford City celebrates with teammate Stephen Humphrys after scoring his team's first goal during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

What Alexander's players have brought to the table alongside results is a high-energy, full-on playing identity which is hard not to like and easy to relate to. It's not all been plain sailing, mind. Crucially, fans have reminded on-board.

Alexander said: "We’ve had our ups and downs and bad days last season and this, when we've been beaten.

"But the supporters stay with us because we've built a bank of trust. It's similar for everything, your relationships at home, your relationship from manager to player, player to manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It comes through actions and behaviours over a significant amount of time.

"I think the supporters have seen a team; any team that goes out there and always commits to it."

Another 20,000 Bradfordians will make their pilgrimage to BD8 today as City seek to extend their unbeaten sequence on home soil to 12 matches in all competitions. They have won all seven games so far in 2025-26.

Last season, a club record home stat saw the Bantams win a ‘perfect ten’ league matches in a row between December and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That both runs have been recorded by essentially different teams in different divisions makes it all the more laudable.

Along the way, some special days have arrived against the likes of Huddersfield, Luton, Colchester and - most definitely - Fleetwood.

Players may change, but the consistency has remained the same and if that doesn't speak volumes about the culture and mentality that Alexander has cultivated at the club, nothing does.

He continued: "I think the players coming in probably snowballed (things) from last season and they came into a feel-good factor at the club and the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then we got off to a really good start at home. So, I think it snowballed really quickly. It kept its momentum."

Ahead of today's game, Alexander has the sort of selection dilemmas that all managers crave.

Up front, for instance, does he go with ex-Barnsley striker Stephen Humphrys, who struck twice in midweek, on reunion day? Or will he stick with Will Swan, who came up trumps before a blank night at Rotherham United. Plenty of issues elsewhere too.

The return to action of Calum Kavanagh and Lewis Richards will have also provided food for thought in terms of his bench make-up as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Alexander does not have any players who spit their dummy out after selection disappointment is another telling sign that City are in good health.

He said: "I encourage them if they've got frustration and anger, (to) 'please just knock on the door'. Sometimes I'll see it in their body language and I'll just bring them in and have a chat.

"It's a really difficult balance because I don't want players who are not bothered whether they're playing or not.