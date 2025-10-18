Bradford City v Barnsley player ratings: 'Law of the ex', 'turned the tide' - some mixed marks in super derby
Bradford City
Walker: Painful moment when beaten by Cleary’s stunner. Briefly spooked him. Responded well in second-half. 6
Byrne: Determined and also powered forward well in the first half. Unnerved a bit in second period as Barnsley had a spell. 6
J Wright: Authoritative performance, City’s best at back. 7
McIntyre: Busy in the second half. 6
Neufville: Grew into game if not vintage by his high standards. 6
Power: Set up City’s second. But did not have it his own way as much on the restart. 6
Pattison: Made way with an injury. 6
Touray: City’s Mr Reliable. 7
Sarcevic: Gobbled up his fifth of the season and showed his big-game appetite. 6
Kavanagh: Handed a start and looked full of beans. 7
Humphrys: Law of the ex. Clinical finish. Involved a lot. 7
Substitutes: Metcalfe (Pattison 28) 6.
Cook (Humphrys 76) 6.
Swan (Kavanagh 76) 6.
T Wright (McIntyre 86).
Not used: Hilton, Halliday, Leigh.
Barnsley
Cooper: Left exposed by the Reds rearguard. One big second-half save. 7
Watson: Not his usual steady self and exited the fray at the interval. 5
Shepherd: One key goalline clearance. 6
Earl: Not overly convincing, but made some key late blocks. 6
Ogbeta: Loose throw ended in home opener. Some defensive issues. But kept going. 6
Bland: Headed against his own bar following some consternation in Barnsley box just before break. 6
Connell: Stamped his authority after a quiet start. Went close with a free-kick. 7
Vickers: Played in a central role, but had little effect. Came off at the break. 5
Phillips: Quiet in first half, but revived himself after. 6
Cleary: Outrageous goal and was Reds’ danger man in first half and an outball. 7
Keillor-Dunn: Came to life more as Barnsley did. 6
Substitutes: de Gevigney (Watson HT). Involved in leveller. 7
Kelly (Vickers HT). Turned the tide. Excellent in Reds rally. 8
Bland (Yoganathan 82).
McGoldrick (Phillips 88).
Not used: Flavell, Roberts, Farrugia.