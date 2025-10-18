HERE are the Bradford City and Barnsley player ratings from Saturday’s League One derby at Valley Parade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City

Walker: Painful moment when beaten by Cleary’s stunner. Briefly spooked him. Responded well in second-half. 6

Byrne: Determined and also powered forward well in the first half. Unnerved a bit in second period as Barnsley had a spell. 6

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Stephen Humphrys of Bradford City looks on during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

J Wright: Authoritative performance, City’s best at back. 7

McIntyre: Busy in the second half. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neufville: Grew into game if not vintage by his high standards. 6

Power: Set up City’s second. But did not have it his own way as much on the restart. 6

Barnsley's Reyes Cleary.

Pattison: Made way with an injury. 6

Touray: City’s Mr Reliable. 7

Sarcevic: Gobbled up his fifth of the season and showed his big-game appetite. 6

Kavanagh: Handed a start and looked full of beans. 7

Humphrys: Law of the ex. Clinical finish. Involved a lot. 7

Substitutes: Metcalfe (Pattison 28) 6.

Cook (Humphrys 76) 6.

Swan (Kavanagh 76) 6.

T Wright (McIntyre 86).

Not used: Hilton, Halliday, Leigh.

Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper: Left exposed by the Reds rearguard. One big second-half save. 7

Watson: Not his usual steady self and exited the fray at the interval. 5

Shepherd: One key goalline clearance. 6

Earl: Not overly convincing, but made some key late blocks. 6

Ogbeta: Loose throw ended in home opener. Some defensive issues. But kept going. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bland: Headed against his own bar following some consternation in Barnsley box just before break. 6

Connell: Stamped his authority after a quiet start. Went close with a free-kick. 7

Vickers: Played in a central role, but had little effect. Came off at the break. 5

Phillips: Quiet in first half, but revived himself after. 6

Cleary: Outrageous goal and was Reds’ danger man in first half and an outball. 7

Keillor-Dunn: Came to life more as Barnsley did. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: de Gevigney (Watson HT). Involved in leveller. 7

Kelly (Vickers HT). Turned the tide. Excellent in Reds rally. 8

Bland (Yoganathan 82).

McGoldrick (Phillips 88).