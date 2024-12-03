Bradford City v Barrow: Why another Paul Huntington start would be so significant

For Bradford City, Tuesday's League Two game against Barrow is about ending a run of five matches without a win but for central defender Paul Huntington it could be of even greater significance.

The former Leeds United player joined as a free-agent in October, but only broke into the side a week ago.

He followed his first start, against Rotherham United in the Football League Trophy, with a second versus Morecambe in the FA Cup on Saturday. To make a third in eight days would be a really important tick in the box on a personal level.

And the 37-year-old needs it, because his contract only runs until January.

“He’s got plenty of time but he’s still got a lot to prove as well,” said manager Graham Alexander.

“I think he’s showed how assured he is playing two games in 10 days.

“Really, the only thing that’s going to stop us going forward with him is how he is physically.

“Can he do it Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday? That’s the question we’re going to ask and he’s going to have to answer.

“But he’s made a really good impression on all the staff and the players. He’s a top pro and we’re delighted to have him with us right now.”

The difficulty for Huntington, like many free agents signed after the summer transfer window closed, is that he has not had a proper pre-season since being released by Carlisle United in May.

The defender spent some time training with the Professional Footballers Association whilst he was looking for a new club.

“The Trophy game was my first 90 minutes for three-and-a-half months since the end of July with the PFA camp,” said Huntington.

“After that, I obviously had a month of doing my own stuff before I came into Bradford.

“I was pretty sore for a few days after the Rotherham game. But I feel the training here keeps you to a high fitness level.