Bradford City v Crawley Town: Mark Hughes confident Bantams are ready to pounce
Bradford City go in search of a first home win for six weeks today with manager Mark Hughes declaring himself happy with where they sit.
The Bantams’ early season strength at home that saw them inflict only a second defeat of the season on Stevenage has since been checked by visiting teams AFC Wimbledon, Stockport County and, via a stoppage-time equaliser, Swindon Town on Tuesday night.
Nevertheless, City are seventh in the League Two table, and can climb as high as fourth with a win and favourable results elsewhere today.
“I am pleased with the start we have made to this season,” said Hughes.
Most Popular
“We started with a new squad, so to integrate them fully takes time.
“Some of the results have been a little harder to take, and Tuesday was an example of that, but where we are now, we can be happy.
“We can still take confidence from Tuesday, because we did play great football at times.
“Against Grimsby and Salford, and against Swindon, we played some good stuff, so we aim to take that into Saturday.
“We need to keep moving in the right direction. We had great support on Tuesday, and being at home on Saturday, we hope we can get across the line this time.
“The side can always improve, but we are seeing more and more of the elements we work on every day.
“We want to be on the front foot and dictate to the opposition, so we are pleased we are starting to see that integrated in the play.”
Crawley are unbeaten in four ahead of the trip to Valley Parade. "It would have been easier playing them a few weeks ago, but it is all about us, and what we can do,” said Hughes.