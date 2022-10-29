The Bantams’ early season strength at home that saw them inflict only a second defeat of the season on Stevenage has since been checked by visiting teams AFC Wimbledon, Stockport County and, via a stoppage-time equaliser, Swindon Town on Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, City are seventh in the League Two table, and can climb as high as fourth with a win and favourable results elsewhere today.

“I am pleased with the start we have made to this season,” said Hughes.

Mark Hughes's Bradford City welcome Crawley Town (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started with a new squad, so to integrate them fully takes time.

“Some of the results have been a little harder to take, and Tuesday was an example of that, but where we are now, we can be happy.

“We can still take confidence from Tuesday, because we did play great football at times.

“Against Grimsby and Salford, and against Swindon, we played some good stuff, so we aim to take that into Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to keep moving in the right direction. We had great support on Tuesday, and being at home on Saturday, we hope we can get across the line this time.

“The side can always improve, but we are seeing more and more of the elements we work on every day.

“We want to be on the front foot and dictate to the opposition, so we are pleased we are starting to see that integrated in the play.”