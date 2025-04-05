Bradford City v Crewe Alexandra: Kelly eyes a special end to the season - at long last

AFTER previously being the 'bridesmaid' come end-of-season time in Irish football, a spot of glory – maybe even silverware - across the water would do just nicely for Ciaran Kelly.

The Bradford City defender and former Bohemians player is part of a Bantams squad striving for promotion, with the League Two title also being an achievable aim.

Expectation will be rife at Valley Parade today, where a sea of claret and amber and “tifo” display will greet the team following on from a historic and special afternoon at BD8 a fortnight ago.

Kelly said: "I’ve not had promotions before. In the top league in Ireland, no-one gets promotion there. I am enjoying this and hopefully we can get it done.

Bradford City's Ciaran Kelly (facing camera) and ex-Bantams team-mate Jonathan Tomkinson celebrate at full time after the EFL Trophy win over Doncaster Rovers last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"I have been involved in a few finals, but fallen short, so hopefully it will be a major honour (this year).

"We can achieve great things this season. Obviously, we were pushing for promotion in the last two seasons. To be in the top three at the moment and fighting for the title as well is unbelievable.

"This is why we train every day and want to be footballers. It’s these types of games. We have six cup finals to go and will try to win every single one of them."

Over 20,000 claret and amber coloured cards will be provided for fans and more than 4,000 flags in the lower Kop today in front of another huge fourth-tier crowd.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander during the recent Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

For fit-again Kelly, it's the sort of occasion he can truly participate in and appreciate after missing a fair chunk of the season with injury.

He added: "It’s tough. I’d go to home games and support the lads. I just tried my best to get back as quick as I can.

"It is tough when you are out and I have never experienced it before. To get the second injury was probably tougher than the first as I’d already missed so many games in the first one. It’s nice to be back."

Praising the support of manager Graham Alexander during his time out, the Dubliner continued: "That’s massive, keeping you involved and not isolated out there injured.

"It’s hard enough being injured when you are just training by yourself and you come in and no-one is talking to you, it can be tough.